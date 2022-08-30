Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Feeling Discriminated In Royal Life

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, talked to Mariah Carey about the shared experience that they have as being women of mixed race on her latest podcast episode. "Because we're light skinned, you are not treated as a Black woman," Meghan said. "You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between. If there is any time where there was more focus on my race it was when I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman because up until then I was treated as a mixed woman and things really shifted."

Meghan also recently talked with The Cut about her experience with the British media and the discrimination that she faced. She explained that — while in the royal family — if she wanted to share a photo of her child, she was expected to "first have to give them to the Royal Rota," the British media pool, before posting it anywhere online. However, that didn't sit well with her, because, as she put it, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?"