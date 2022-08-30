Lauren Boebert's Comment On Pumpkin Spice Lattes Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Every fall, many look forward to Starbucks putting their pumpkin spice lattes back on the menu. The seasonal treat is a fan favorite and a special pick-me-up that comes around for a short period each year. When the favorite fall drink was added back to the menu on Tuesday, August 30, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert had a lot to say on the subject, which had Twitter talking.

Boebert took to the social media platform the day the drink hit Starbucks stores across the country, writing, "The cost of a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte has gone up 4% compared to last year." She added, "When are these liberals going to realize that Bidenflation is even coming for their lattes?"

Of course, Twitter users were quick to fire back. One said, "Are you just sitting there researching pumpkin spice lattes? Or did you order one?" adding, "Slow morning for Lauren. Must not have any work to do... oh wait. I forgot she wasn't hired to do work."

Another added, "You thought this tweet was going to be a ZINGER! You're describing free market/capitalism." Someone else chimed in, "Yes, prices of things never went up over the years when we had a Republican president. What a good take. LOL. What will people do having to pay like 18 cents more for their coffee?"

Twitter had a field day, and it likely won't be the last time.