How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About A Sally-Nick Pairing

These days, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) from "The Young and the Restless" has become used to playing with fire. He's determined to take down his father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) so he can finally be held accountable for his actions — and to make up for all the years he felt lesser than his siblings, per Soaps.com. His strained relationship with his family has leaked into other aspects of his life.

The one connection that was most impacted by his need to one-up the Newman empire was his connection with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), reported Soap Hub. Since the beginning, Adam and Sally's relationship was full of passion, which made their breakup all the more heartbreaking. Adam's true reason for breaking Sally's heart – protecting her place in Newman Media — has left fans frustrated since he's done everything in his power to keep his distance both physically and emotionally.

For now, it seems as if Adam and Sally are in the rearview. "Y&R" has been dropping not-so-subtle hints that his brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) — who, subsequently, is also her boss — might be stepping up as the new man in her life.

But are fans ready for a Sally and Nick romance? They have a lot to say about this new direction.