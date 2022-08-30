What Did Mikhail Gorbachev Really Think Of Donald Trump?

As the world reflects on Mikhail Gorbachev's death and legacy, many remember the former Russian president fondly. Gorbachev and President Ronald Reagan worked together in the 1980s, bringing Russia and the United States together to end the Cold War — his leadership style, of course, greatly contrasts Vladimir Putin's unhinged behavior and the war he is currently waging in Ukraine. Even in his later years, while battling illness, Gorbachev sounded the alarm about the dangers of nuclear weapons. In 2019, the former Russian leader told the BBC, "As long as weapons of mass destruction exist, primarily nuclear weapons, the danger is colossal."

Leaders around the world are paying tribute to Gorbachev on social media. President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, tweeted: "Mikhail Gorbachev was a trusted and respected leader. He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe. This legacy is one we will not forget. R.I.P Mikhail Gorbachev." Michael McFaul, the former American ambassador to Russia, remembered the Russian leader by tweeting: "Sad to read of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev. Hard to think of other individuals who changed the course of world history in a positive direction more than he did. Always enjoyed our conversations."

Gorbachev was a beloved world leader, but what did he really think of Donald Trump?