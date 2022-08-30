Who Was Mikhail Gorbachev's Wife?

On August 30, former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev died (via The New York Times). He was 91 years old. As the last Soviet Union leader, Gorbachev was known for working alongside Ronald Reagan, bringing the long-lasting Cold War to an end — a task he earned the Nobel Peace Prize for, according to NBC News. The outlet noted that even though Gorbachev was only in power for a short time, his time in office had a lasting impact.

While he set himself apart as a Soviet leader with a warm and friendly public demeanor, Gorbachev continued to share his wealth of diplomatic knowledge well into his 90s. World leaders and commentators were (and are) quick to point out the stark differences between the 1980s politician and current Russian president, Vladimir Putin, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson commenting, "In a time of Putin's aggression in Ukraine, [Gorbachev's] tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all," per Politico.

As they say, behind every great man is a great woman, and that was exactly the case for Gorbachev. So, who is the great woman that supported the late Soviet leader for years? And what was her impact?