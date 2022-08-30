What We Know About Jared Kushner's Prognosis After His Second Thyroid Surgery

Jared Kushner has been in the headlines as he promotes his book, "Breaking History: A White House Memoir." The New York Times review of Kushner's book had Twitter in hysterics and created a slew of headlines on its own. In it, The New York Times reviewer Dwight Garner said the writing was like a "college admissions essay," and wrote, "Reading this book reminded me of watching a cat lick a dog's eye goo." Ew.

On a serious note, "Breaking History" contained news that Kushner had thyroid cancer while he worked at the White House. The Guardian reported on the bombshell about the former president's son-in-law, who wrote that doctors removed a part of his thyroid during the surgery. According to the outlet, Kushner didn't want to alarm then-President Donald Trump about his surgery, but his father-in-law found out. The White House aide asked the president how he knew, and Trump replied, "I'm the president. I know everything. I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well. You'll be just fine."

Here's what we know about Kushner's prognosis after his second thyroid surgery.