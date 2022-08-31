Who Is Mikhail Gorbachev's Daughter?

On August 30, 2022, former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev died after suffering from an undisclosed disease, Reuters reported. The 91-year-old is remembered for his pivotal role in ending the Cold War and lifting the Iron Curtain that separated Eastern Europe from the West. These accomplishments earned him a Nobel Peace Prize in 1990, just one year before he stepped down as the leader of the Soviet government after six short years (via Politico).

Gorbachev's impact on the world in such a short amount of time was profound. And in his personal life, too, he was equally inspiring. Gorbachev was known to dote on his wife, Raisa Gorbacheva, who was a visible confidante to her husband throughout his career. After her death in 1999, the former Soviet Union president dedicated a series of memoirs to his late wife, writing about the loneliness he felt without her by his side (via BBC).

Gorbachev also maintained a close relationship with his only daughter, Irina Virganskaya-Gorbacheva. But who is she, and what is she known for?