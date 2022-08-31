Why Meghan Markle's Former Hobby Has Senior Royals Shaking In Their Boots

Meghan Markle could not be more different from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and the Queen in that instead of honoring their long-held tradition of remaining tight-lipped about what goes on inside the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex is all-too-happy to share, well, pretty much everything.

The duchess' open-book policy was kicked off in her widely-watched interview with Oprah Winfrey, with the children's book author revealing, among other insights, that she felt senior royals displayed racially-insensitive behavior toward her (via Time). This disturbing allegation is what led to Prince Harry and Meghan leaving royal life behind for a freer existence on the West Coast.

Of course, without the confines of the palace, Meghan has been able to speak out even more about the royal family. Her recent interview with The Cut was one forum through which people heard her takeaways from her time spent inside The Firm.

Among the more controversial comments she shared was her comparison of marrying the Duke of Sussex to Nelson Mandela being freed from prison in terms of the events' significance for oppressed people. Even the former South African president's grandson had some not-so-receptive feedback about that statement.

Meanwhile, Meghan's podcast has also featured some eyebrow-raising claims about the royals. What might come next has members of the family feeling extremely uneasy.