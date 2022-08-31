General Hospital's Briana Nicole Henry Shares An Adorable Update On Life As A Mom

The city of Port Charles on "General Hospital" has had many police commissioners over the years, but one of the most memorable is Jordan Ashford. A few actresses have played Jordan on the show and, while Tanisha Harper is currently playing the character, fans will never forget Briana Nicole Henry who left "GH" in 2021 (via TV Insider).

Henry posted on Instagram that she exited "GH" because she felt the need to "move on." In her heartfelt message, she said, " I am a better actor because of the time I spent within those walls and will forever be grateful for the way the show nurtured and challenged my ability."

In February, Henry announced on Instagram that she and her husband Kris Bowers had welcomed a baby girl named Coda into the world. The announcement came with Henry saying, "You have introduced me to my favorite version of myself. Thanks for making the journey here with me little one." Bowers added, "thank you for reminding me of my power throughout this entire process. I love you. Lucky us." Henry topped it all off with a poem from Yrsa Daley-Ward.

Henry continues to share with the world the joy of her infant daughter.