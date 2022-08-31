How Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's Perspective On The Bachelorette Has Shifted - Exclusive

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's life looks different these days. Six years after her 2011 split from ex-fiancé Roberto Martinez, the Season 6 lead married Kevin Manno and later welcomed daughter Molly and son Riley. And in 2021, the family of four left Los Angeles for life in Nashville, Tennessee. "We have found a great community of people, both for the kids, for us, for my husband and I, and so we love it," Ali Fedotowsky-Manno told The List in an exclusive interview.

Fedotowsky-Manno has also made a career shift, transitioning from working in front of the camera — she hosted NBC's late-night series "First Look" (where she met her husband), followed by stints on "Good Morning America," "Entertainment Tonight," and "Home & Family" (via IMDb) — to launching a business. "I have a small business now, with these hydration packs that I started with a business partner, and that's honestly been my baby," she said. "I'm loving it." Of the shift, she explained, "I'm not the type of person that likes to wake up in the morning and put on a dress and heels and a full face of makeup. That is not me ... It was so much, and I knew that wasn't the long-term path for me career-wise."

Along with her career and life transitions, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's perspective on "The Bachelorette" has changed over time.