Why The Queen's Unprecedented Plans For Appointing The Next PM Have Royal Fans Worried

Now that she's 96, Buckingham Palace has frequently used the words "episodic mobility problems" (via NBC News) to describe Queen Elizabeth's ongoing health difficulties. The ongoing challenge of being a nonagenarian in a demanding job has resulted in Elizabeth having to pull out of key events, like the May 2022 opening of Parliament. In June, the queen scaled back her presence at her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, skipping the Service of Thanksgiving after the previous day's Trooping of the Color caused her "some discomfort," according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, per People.

Since July 21, the queen has been at Balmoral in Scotland on her annual vacation. Her unusually quiet stay has been prompting new concerns about her well-being. While the queen hasn't been seen since she arrived, per Daily Mail, Prince Charles has been observed making frequent treks from his residence at Birkhall to see his mother, a move seen as unusual by Rob Jobson, Sunrise royal editor. Commenting on the queen's health, Jobson said, per 7 News, "It does seem that there's been deterioration or an issue with her mobility – it's still not 100 percent clear."

Royal fans continue to search for clues about the queen's health based on her actions. So when Buckingham Palace confirmed an unusual adaptation for the new prime minister's appointment, anxieties increased again.