Queen Elizabeth Might Do Something She's Never Done Before Due To Her Health

Queen Elizabeth continues to set new precedents as she balances her duties as monarch with the realities of aging. Primarily, Elizabeth's health problems have been what Buckingham Palace calls "episodic mobility problems," per NBC News. "The queen's condition is not what you would call ideal, but then Her Majesty is 96 after all," a source told the Daily Mail.

Health-wise, the queen has had her share of ups and downs over the past few months. Back in June, royal fans were excited to see Elizabeth return to her favorite pastime of horseback riding. Then at the beginning of August, concerns for the queen's health returned with the news that her Scottish holiday wouldn't include a public welcome celebration. Adding to the disappointing news, a source told the Daily Mail that the monarch had experienced "a change in the past few weeks" with regard to her mobility and that Elizabeth spends more time "resting" because of it.

After the queen's mobility problems prevented her from officially opening Parliament, Buckingham Palace revised her job description. Instead of 13 required responsibilities for her role as Head of State, the newer, more flexible version "encompasses a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties," per The Telegraph. Although the queen can opt to have other senior royals step in where needed, there are some duties she wants to handle herself. This desire, combined with her health challenges, may result in an historic first for the monarch.