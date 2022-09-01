Psychic Medium Matt Fraser On Why Talking To The Dead Is A '24-Hour Job' - Exclusive

Some jobs let you set clear boundaries between your work and your personal life. If you're a massage therapist or airline pilot, for instance, once you're done for the day, you're done; no one's going to expect you to bring your work home with you. But other careers will demand more of your personal bandwidth — teachers, entrepreneurs, and researchers regularly work from home on nights and weekends, and they know this when embarking on their careers. For those who choose these paths, their work isn't just a paycheck, but a vocation.

Among the careers that demand round-the-clock mental and emotional commitment is one you probably haven't considered: psychic medium. Matt Fraser, an author, medium, and star of the E! show "Meet the Frasers," knows this firsthand. In an exclusive interview with the List, he revealed that he first became aware of his ability to see and communicate with the spirits of the dead as a young child, but only came to understand and embrace this ability as an adult. Today, he's known for his popular and surprisingly upbeat live events, where he connects audience members with departed loved ones and shares their messages. He also opened up to us about why this isn't just a nine-to-five job.