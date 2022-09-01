Zuri Adele Is Rooting For One Of Her Character's Love Interests In Good Trouble - Exclusive

Freeform's "Good Trouble" is a spin-off of "The Fosters" that brings its audience through the characters' teen years and into adulthood as activists and change-makers. The show has spotlighted important social issues along with plenty of juicy interpersonal drama, but fans will have to wait after its Season 4 finale for the renewed series to pick up the action where it left off.

Actress Zuri Adele plays Malika Williams, a passionate activist whose experience in the foster care system has informed her perception of societal inequities. She lives at the Coterie, a communal living space at the center of the series, and has a blossoming romantic life that includes multiple partners. Though polyamory is new to the character, she's beginning to explore a new side of herself with a rotation of loving partners.

In her exclusive interview with The List, Zuri Adele dug into her thoughts on Malika's new romantic plot lines, even sharing which relationships she can see going the distance. The actress told us about Malika's polyamorous journey, "She can tap in and not fully be tied down to anyone, but also doing it in a really conscious and respectful and honest way ... I was excited for Malika to date women as well and to explore her queerness."