Kathie Lee Gifford On Becoming A Grandma - Exclusive

While speaking to us about her new book and film, Kathie Lee Gifford shared how her priorities have changed at this point in her life. One of the most important things to her now is her growing family. "I have a new grandson. I want to spend a little more time with him. I want a rich, joyful life, stay healthy, and don't sweat the stupid stuff anymore. It's not necessary," she said.

Since she's no longer hosting "TODAY," Gifford has moved to Tennessee, a change which she is very happy with overall, especially because of the opportunities it gives her as a songwriter. "Here, people show up [and ask], 'Want to write a song?' If I can, I go, 'Yeah, come on in.' It's a very different lifestyle in Greenwich, Connecticut, believe me. I don't miss that," Gifford said.

But one thing she does miss in Connecticut is being close to her family, so she makes a point to go back often. "I miss my home there. I miss my little grandson, but I get back enough to get a taste of it. This is where I'm supposed to be now, in Tennessee, for sure," she said.