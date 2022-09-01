The Person Prince Harry Can't Stop Praising
Prince Harry's personal relationships have been rather strained since he decided to pack up and move to California with his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William, who were once very close, now have a markedly tense relationship. They've even decided to spend the anniversary of Princess Diana's death separately.
Harry's relationship with his father, Prince Charles, has also taken a hit. In a recent interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex raised eyebrows after seemingly suggesting that Harry severed ties with the Prince of Wales. Elsewhere, the Duke might also be in hot water with the queen if his upcoming memoir turns out to be the bombshell that the media is expecting it to be.
With all his relationship troubles, it can be easy to forget that Prince Harry devotes a lot of time and energy to building bridges — not burning them. For example, the Duke recently paid a surprise visit to the president of Rwanda, where the two discussed Harry's work with the organization African Parks (via The Telegraph). Outside of philanthropic work, the prince has also amassed a solid group of friends in the United States, including Serena Williams and Orlando Bloom (via Hello!). And recently, he made time to hop on a Zoom call to praise one heroic man.
Prince Harry praised this inspiring ex-Marine
Prince Harry recently spoke to Lee Spencer, a former Royal Marine with a single-leg amputation, to congratulate him on his participation in a triathlon challenge across Britain in August 2022, the Daily Mail reported. Though Spencer didn't complete the triathlon due to pain in his stump, the Duke of Sussex praised him in a video call, saying, "I hope that you feel really proud of yourself to have done what you've done." Harry noted that the ex-Marine cycled across the UK and climbed two mountains before having to pull out of the challenge. Spencer also raised over £26,000 for the Royal Marines Charity for participating in the triathlon, according to the BBC.
While Spencer was disappointed, he said that the call from the prince helped him deal with his disappointment and "start to see a lot of positives" in the situation.
This isn't the first time Harry has honored veteran athletes. He also founded the Invictus Games, an annual event where injured and sick military personnel and veterans compete in a variety of sports.