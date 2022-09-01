The Person Prince Harry Can't Stop Praising

Prince Harry's personal relationships have been rather strained since he decided to pack up and move to California with his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex and his brother Prince William, who were once very close, now have a markedly tense relationship. They've even decided to spend the anniversary of Princess Diana's death separately.

Harry's relationship with his father, Prince Charles, has also taken a hit. In a recent interview with The Cut, the Duchess of Sussex raised eyebrows after seemingly suggesting that Harry severed ties with the Prince of Wales. Elsewhere, the Duke might also be in hot water with the queen if his upcoming memoir turns out to be the bombshell that the media is expecting it to be.

With all his relationship troubles, it can be easy to forget that Prince Harry devotes a lot of time and energy to building bridges — not burning them. For example, the Duke recently paid a surprise visit to the president of Rwanda, where the two discussed Harry's work with the organization African Parks (via The Telegraph). Outside of philanthropic work, the prince has also amassed a solid group of friends in the United States, including Serena Williams and Orlando Bloom (via Hello!). And recently, he made time to hop on a Zoom call to praise one heroic man.