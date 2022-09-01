The Bold And The Beautiful's Matthew Atkinson Offers Insight Into Thomas' Real Mental State

For many years, it was easy to consider Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) as the ultimate villain on "The Bold and the Beautiful." Thomas stopped at nothing to get what he wanted, and he wasn't afraid to break the law to do it. His obsession with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) constantly reached additional levels of toxicity, including running Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) off the road, kissing a doppelgänger mannequin, and tormenting his young son (via Soaps In Depth). There was nothing off limits in Thomas' quest to create a future with Hope.

Ultimately, Thomas was his own worst enemy, and his obsession with Hope cost him everything. His family turned their backs on him, Hope went back to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and he lost primary physical custody of his son Douglas Forrester. Since then, Thomas has exhibited a decent effort at rehabilitating himself and portraying the image of a new man. However, despite his best efforts, Douglas still primarily lives with Hope and Liam. Thomas has access to Douglas whenever he wishes, but lately, he's expressed his desire at a more permanent type of access. He wants Douglas to reside with him full-time, and it's causing a war to erupt on "Bold" (per Michael Fairman TV)

Nobody in Thomas' life knows the truth about what's going through his mind. However, thankfully for fans, Thomas' portrayer Atkinson is offering some insight into his character's mental state during this juicy storyline about the custody of Douglas.