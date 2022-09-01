How The Young And The Restless' Joshua Morrow Really Feels About The Ashland Locke Tale Ending

For anyone who believes the storyline between Victoria Newman and Ashland Locke reached a premature conclusion, you aren't alone. Nick Newman's potrayer Joshua Morrow dished all of his thoughts on the Ashland drama in a recent interview with Soap Opera Digest. He said, "Personally, I didn't want the Ashland saga to end as quickly as it did. I thought there was a lot of mileage left with that story because it affected so many characters. I just liked that the Newmans had this foil because one of the things I love, if not the most, is that when one of them is in danger, the whole family circles the wagons and do whatever they can to protect each other."

For Morrow, at the root of everything, is the way the family bands together under a crisis. He further stated, "I love that quality, especially when the charge is led by Victor. And that includes Adam and Abby. The family mantra is, 'We will get through this, if we lock hands and stay tight.'" So far, family has gotten the Newman family through this by sticking together and cleaning up each other's messes. Even though Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) is often on the outside, in the time of need, the family is there for him as well (via Soaps.com).

Even if Ashland's twisted ending was premature (according to Morrow), Nick's presence that night likely saved Victoria's life from a vengeful Ashland.