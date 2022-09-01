24% Of People Prefer This Luxury Fashion Brand - The List Survey

Luxury fashion is often a statement of wealth, but according to Investopedia, it's not just the rich who are buying designer goods. In fact, a lot of people make poor financial decisions when they choose to purchase a luxury item. So, why exactly do they do it? There are many reasons someone may shell out a large sum of cash to purchase the newest Louis Vuitton bag. When we accomplish a goal, we often want to reward ourselves. Some may view a reward as an ice cream cone at their favorite spot while others want to go bigger. Purchasing a luxury item we have had our eye on can make us feel good about the things we are achieving, even if affording that item may be a bit of a reach.

Having a luxury item can also give you a self-confidence boost. You might think pairing a Gucci scarf with just about any outfit will make it instantly more appealing and likely make you feel more put together. And is there really a price we can put on confidence? But with so many luxury brands out there, it may be hard to decide where you want your hard-earned money to go. According to The Trendspotter, the top luxury brands are Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Balenciaga, Dior, and Prada. But which one reigns supreme?

The List asked 558 people their favorite brand to find out.