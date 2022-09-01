General Hospital's Laura Wright And Cameron Mathison Get Ready For Huge Soap Milestone

On April 1, 1963, "General Hospital" premiered. Nearly 60 years later, it is currently the longest-running soap opera on the ABC network, according to History. Over the years, the cast and crew have put a great deal of effort and hard work into producing the best show they can. Now, two of today's cast have a storyline that's front and center, making waves with the audience.

While three actresses previously played Carly Corinthos over the years, Laura Wright has been in the role since 2005. Carly has made quite a few questionable choices in life, including blackmail, embezzlement, drugging people, and fraud. She also turned a blind eye to the activities of her ex-husband, mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) when they were married (per Soap Central).

Cameron Mathison first started playing the character Ryan Lavery on "All My Children" in 1997 and left the show in 2011, per The Wrap. He then moved to "GH" in 2021, taking over for actor Billy Miller as the character Drew Cain. Drew has been through a lot, including having his memory stolen, according to Soap Dirt. Currently, Drew and Carly are forming a romance which has fans divided on whether or not it makes sense that the characters should be together (via Soaps She Knows).

While both actors are sharing a budding romance on the show, in real life the two spoke about an upcoming "GH" milestone.