General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture
When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.
Though Ali had auditioned to be Trina a few years earlier, she ultimately lost out to Mikayla. That made her victory that much sweeter when she received the news that she had made the cut the second time around. According to Soaps in Depth, the star tweeted at the time of the announcement in March, "I'm so grateful to have this opportunity! Thank y'all for the warm welcoming. I'm so happy to be in this position." Ali has already proven herself to be a formidable actress in her short time on the show, having carried Trina through a major storyline in which the college freshman almost went to prison for a crime she didn't commit.
Not only is Ali a talented actress, but she dabbles in other professions as well. In fact, she recently shared with her followers on social media that she is the proud author of a children's book.
Tabyana Ali wrote a children's book about mothers and daughters
Tabyana Ali first published her children's book called "My Flower Child" back in 2020 (via Soaps in Depth). At the time of its release, she explained the premise of the book, writing, "This book is for mothers and daughters everywhere of all ages. It doesn't matter if you're 2 or 102. This book is about the bond between a mother and her daughter and the experiences shared together."
On August 31, 2022, Ali released a statement on Twitter saying that she was re-publishing a new edition of the book and it was available as a Kindle e-book. Amazon has the e-book listed at $5.99 for purchase, or it can be read for free for Kindle Unlimited subscribers. Though Ali said the paperback version of the book has not yet been printed, it is listed on Amazon for $9.99 so hopefully it will be made available soon!
"General Hospital" viewers have been glued to their screens lately, watching Trina explore her love life dilemma. Trina Robinson will have to choose if she wants to be with the impossible yet charming Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), or new guy Officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Kruse) (via Soaps). However, when fans are missing their fix of Ali, they can simply order a copy of "My Flower Child" and share it with the little ones in their life.