General Hospital's Tabyana Ali Is Ready For A Surprising New Creative Venture

When actress Sydney Mikayla left "General Hospital" in early 2022, Tabyana Ali took over the role of teenager Trina Robinson on the soap. The talented young star has been acting since 2012, having previously appeared on kids shows "A Kid Called Mayonnaise," "Shimmer and Shine," and "The Big Show Show," among other projects.

Though Ali had auditioned to be Trina a few years earlier, she ultimately lost out to Mikayla. That made her victory that much sweeter when she received the news that she had made the cut the second time around. According to Soaps in Depth, the star tweeted at the time of the announcement in March, "I'm so grateful to have this opportunity! Thank y'all for the warm welcoming. I'm so happy to be in this position." Ali has already proven herself to be a formidable actress in her short time on the show, having carried Trina through a major storyline in which the college freshman almost went to prison for a crime she didn't commit.

Not only is Ali a talented actress, but she dabbles in other professions as well. In fact, she recently shared with her followers on social media that she is the proud author of a children's book.