What Mckenna Grace Wanted To Make Sure She Got Right In The Bad Seed Returns - Exclusive

When Mckenna Grace began writing "The Bad Seed Returns," she had the perfect writing partner by her side: medical professional Ross Burge, who also happens to be her father.

When it came to writing some of the most intense scenes in the film, Burge was an expert on the effects of such situations on the human body. Even the film's producer, Mark Wolper, was excited to have such a specialist available on set. "He is always asking a bunch of questions and trying to get the info out of my dad since he's a medical professional," Grace said during an exclusive interview with The List. "He's like, 'Instead of hiring a medical professional, we can just consult your dad.'"

While it was important for the father-daughter duo to get all of the medical-inspired scenes as accurate as possible, there was still one other thing that Grace wanted to get right when it came to the script: Emma's dialogue. "Sometimes whenever an adult writes for a teenager, it doesn't always sound ... How do I say? The most natural?" the actress laughed.