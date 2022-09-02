The Biggest Concern Democrats Have About Donald Trump

Donald Trump's post-White House activities may get him in more trouble than anything he did during his four years in office. The former president is the subject of a Department of Justice investigation surrounding classified documents that were found in his Florida residence during an FBI search. One now-viral photo taken at Mar-a-Lago was especially concerning; not only did it show documents marked "Secret" and "Top Secret," it also showed documents classified as containing information from human intelligence sources. A former CIA agent explained to ABC News, "Without being melodramatic, anything that helps an adversary identify a human source means life and death. People's lives are at stake."

These revelations have the country deeply concerned. The latest national opinion poll from Quinnipiac University revealed that a startling 50% of Americans want Trump prosecuted for federal crimes related to the documents he allegedly withheld from the National Archives. Granted, the opinion is rather one-sided; while nearly all of the Democrats and independents polled felt the former president should face charges, 83% of Republicans thought this issue wasn't serious enough to warrant a court case.

Now, new concerns are rising about not only the documents themselves, but also what Trump's motivations might have been for keeping them in his possession in the first place.