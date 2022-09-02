Expert Makes Bold Claim About How Princess Diana Would've Felt About Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle got painfully real about forgiving the royal family during a recent interview with The Cut in which she discussed everything from how it felt to be trapped by the monarchy to how painful it was for Prince Harry to lose his relationship with Prince Charles. As the Duchess of Sussex revealed, although her background as an actor prepared her to do what she was told, being a royal was a whole different ballgame.

According to the former "Suits" star, it wasn't necessarily a race issue since "her problems stemmed from her being an American, not necessarily a Black American," she said. Likewise, Meghan's "desire to ask lots of questions ... seemed to violate an unspoken social norm." She also clarified that pursuing independent working lives, as she and Harry sought to do, wasn't unheard of, so it makes little sense that the couple wasn't given the opportunity to even try.

Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer tweeted about the bombshell interview, chastising the Sussexes for learning "no lessons" from their previous behavior and echoing the opinions of many commentators in the UK, who believe Meghan somehow betrayed the monarchy. Another royal reporter believes that the coverage of Meghan is taking a turn in the wrong direction, even in the US, and this latest revelation certainly won't help matters.