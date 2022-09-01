Reporter Believes The Coverage Of Meghan Markle Is Taking A Turn In The Wrong Direction

It's been an eventful couple of weeks for the Duchess of Sussex. The royal family is reportedly reeling after Meghan Markle's eye-opening interview with The Cut, during which she opened up even further about how tough it was for herself and Prince Harry to exist under their thumb. Among other things, Meghan hinted she'll shortly be returning to social media, and expressed her hope that Prince Charles will someday make peace with his son.

The former actor's long-awaited podcast, "Archetypes," finally dropped too, and promptly shot to the top of the Spotify charts, with Meghan even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show was a hot topic, not least because, as royal expert Duncan Larcombe told the Daily Beast, it was seen as yet another attack on the royals. Moreover, the duchess was heavily criticized for not letting first guest Serena Williams get a word in (via The Spectator).

However, Meghan's growing ubiquity may be turning American audiences against her, if this journalist is to be believed.