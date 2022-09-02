Starbucks' Busiest Month Of The Year Will Come As No Surprise

When you think of a coffee shop, the first one to come to mind is probably Starbucks. There's a reason for that. According to a September 2021 Business Insider article, there are over 30,000 Starbucks coffee shops around the world with more than 15,000 in the U.S. alone. At the end of the second quarter for 2022, Starbucks Investor Relations reported a 17% increase in North American net revenues. However, the popular coffee chain reported that the higher costs of ingredients have become a set-back for profits, per Reuters.

Therefore, Starbucks is looking to redesign its entire business model. In fact, the company just announced its new CEO — Laxman Narasimhan. He will join as the incoming CEO on October 1 and will officially take over the role in April 2023. One of the goals Narasimhan hopes to implement is to shift the focus to deliveries, online orders, and drive-throughs, as they found that those are the bulk of the types of sales now. Although less people are physically going into Starbucks, there are times of the year where foot traffic picks up –- for example, when the coffee chain announces a limited edition seasonal drink.

The List created a graph via Safe Graph to chart out foot traffic data of U.S.-based Starbucks stores, and it turns out there is one particular month that consistently sees higher-than-usual customer turnout.