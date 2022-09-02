A Kindergarten Teacher's TikTok About Trump Is Breaking The Internet

The Justice Department and the January 6th Committee need to follow kindergarten teacher Arielle Fodor, who has one million followers on TikTok for her hilarious videos talking to politicians like she talks to her class. The California teacher went viral on Twitter after she made a video "talking" to Donald Trump about the August 8 FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. The kindergarten teacher's hilarious video shows her using a soft voice while schooling the former president on why it isn't nice to take things that don't belong to him. Democrats and Republicans don't agree on much these days, but bipartisan support for Ms. Frazzle exists!

Democratic party activist and actor Bradley Whitford tweeted: "Holy God. Brilliance." Conservative icon Bill Kristol loved the video and tweeted: "This is pretty fantastic." Across the pond, the British journalist Neil Mackay tweeted: "I love this. We need a British @ms_frazzled." Everyone loves the satire of the sweet-talking kindergarten teacher. One Twitter user thought Ms_Frazzle was spot on and tweeted: "Yep. That's how we roll now. Give our poor wittle ex president a nap and a time out."

On August 31, @Ms_frazzled shared her latest TikTok on Twitter, where she gently "talked" to Trump about keeping classified documents. @Ms_frazzled tells Trump, "We cannot keep secrets from the Department of Justice," reminding the 45th president that he "cannot go play golf because we cannot commit treason."