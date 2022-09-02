A Kindergarten Teacher's TikTok About Trump Is Breaking The Internet
Another day, another scandal with former President Donald J. Trump. After the August 8 FBI raid at his Florida resort, Trump had many explanations for keeping classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The former president and his allies have been on the offense, flooding the airwaves and social media with reasons why the former POTUS took classified documents with him to Florida. Trump's explanations ranged from "declassifying" the documents to claiming the FBI "planted" evidence at Mar-a-Lago.
After a shocking court document revealed what the FBI found at Mar-a-Lago before the August 8 search, Trump and his team went into overdrive. On August 26, the Washington Post reported that the unsealed affidavit from the search warrant revealed the FBI found out Trump took 184 classified documents before the August 8 raid. But maybe everyone has been talking to the 45th president the wrong way? A Kindergarten teacher's TikTok about Trump is breaking the Internet, giving the rest of the world insights into how to talk to the former president.
Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Frazzled talks to Donald Trump like a student
The Justice Department and the January 6th Committee need to follow kindergarten teacher Arielle Fodor, who has one million followers on TikTok for her hilarious videos talking to politicians like she talks to her class. The California teacher went viral on Twitter after she made a video "talking" to Donald Trump about the August 8 FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. The kindergarten teacher's hilarious video shows her using a soft voice while schooling the former president on why it isn't nice to take things that don't belong to him. Democrats and Republicans don't agree on much these days, but bipartisan support for Ms. Frazzle exists!
Democratic party activist and actor Bradley Whitford tweeted: "Holy God. Brilliance." Conservative icon Bill Kristol loved the video and tweeted: "This is pretty fantastic." Across the pond, the British journalist Neil Mackay tweeted: "I love this. We need a British @ms_frazzled." Everyone loves the satire of the sweet-talking kindergarten teacher. One Twitter user thought Ms_Frazzle was spot on and tweeted: "Yep. That's how we roll now. Give our poor wittle ex president a nap and a time out."
On August 31, @Ms_frazzled shared her latest TikTok on Twitter, where she gently "talked" to Trump about keeping classified documents. @Ms_frazzled tells Trump, "We cannot keep secrets from the Department of Justice," reminding the 45th president that he "cannot go play golf because we cannot commit treason."