What We Know About Jane Fonda's Cancer Diagnosis

In a long Instagram post, Jane Fonda revealed that she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatments. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," Fonda wrote, adding that she has been undergoing "chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well."

The actress also acknowledged the privilege she has of having health insurance and quality health care, which not everyone does. She also used the post to advocate for the causes she supports, writing, "I will not allow cancer to keep me from doing all I can, using every tool in my toolbox and that very much includes continuing to build this Fire Drill Fridays community and finding new ways to use our collective strength to make change."

She tied in her cancer diagnosis with the climate crisis. Fonda said she wanted people to focus on more than "cures [for cancer] but causes so we can eliminate them," explaining that "people need to know that fossil fuels cause cancer. So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine."

Fonda has previously talked about having cancer and previously opened up to British Vogue about having skin cancer spots removed. In 2010, she also had a breast cancer tumor removed, according to CBS News.