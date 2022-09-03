New Report Reveals What Donald Trump Kept Mixed In With Top-Secret Documents

Every day seems to bring new — and intriguing — details about the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A now-viral photo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows a startling number of classified documents, many with cover sheets marked "TOP SECRET." Some had the additional marking "SCI," indicating the papers include highly sensitive intelligence information. The DOJ's filing to the federal court also points out that the documents had no markings to indicate that they had been declassified, per Bloomberg News.

In response, the former president filed a suit in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida, requesting a neutral party known as a "special master." The special master would be permitted to go over the seized documents and determine whether the DOJ can use them in its obstruction of justice case against Trump (via CNBC). Although the Florida judge has not yet ruled on that request, she did unseal the inventory of items the FBI took from the Trump resort.

Now all eyes are on that property inventory since it was made public on September 2. Although the long list doesn't provide identifying details about the documents, new concerns are being raised about what was in the boxes taken from Trump's office and storage room. Random magazines, books, and press clippings were found side-by-side with the top-secret papers — and so were some even more unexpected items.