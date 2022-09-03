What's Missing From Mar-A-Lago Is Even More Concerning Than What Was Found

As the January 6 Committee investigates how involved Donald Trump was in the Capitol insurrection and fake electors, the Justice Department is trying to determine how much the former president might have damaged America's national security. The leader of the United States taking classified documents from the White House seems like the plot of a Hollywood movie, not real news — until now. Even Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr isn't defending his former boss about the classified materials. During an interview on Fox News (via Twitter), Barr said, "I think for them to have taken things to the current point they [Justice Department] probably have pretty good evidence . . . People say this was unprecedented, well it's also unprecedented for a president to take all this classified information and put them in a county club."

Barr did not hold back during his appearance on the pro-Trump cable network. Barr told Fox News (via Politico), "And how long is the government going to try to get that back? They jawbone for a year. They were deceived on the voluntary actions taken. They then went and got a subpoena. They were deceived on that, they feel, and the facts are starting to show that they were being jerked around. And so how long . . . how long do they wait?"

But new information from the Justice Department revealed what's missing from Mar-a-Lago is even more concerning than what was found by the FBI.