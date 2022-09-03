Donald Trump Jr. Is Getting Slammed For His Bizarre Rant About Lizzo

When he's not speaking at Republican PAC events or accompanying his dad to golf tournaments on the family links, Donald Trump Jr. spends his free time sounding off on social media. And when he's not criticizing the Biden administration, he's usually slamming a liberal-backed policy or cause. In 2021, he took a shot at the LGBTQ+ community with a tweet about Mr. Potato Head after Hasbro took the "Mr." out of the brand. When Disney+ added a disclaimer to some episodes of "The Muppet Show," Don Jr. fumed inaccurately that "the Muppets have been canceled...Liberalism is a disease."

His latest target once again has many voicing their own disgust. The VMA Awards roster includes the Video for Good award, which is given annually to musicians who "push us to be better to ourselves and nicer to each other." The 2022 winner was Lizzo, who is well known for the message she sends to fans about self-acceptance. Lizzo's speech focused on the importance of voting, which she said "means everything to make a change in this country. So, remember when you're voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us," per USA Today.

That set off Don Jr., who posted a reaction video on Rumble. "Apparently, Lizzo is oppressed!" he said. "I didn't realize that being really famous, that being a darling of the media, being worth $12 million ... made you oppressed in America today." Then he took an even deeper dig at the "Juice" artist.