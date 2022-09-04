The Surprising Royal Who Is Said To Be Pushing For Harry And Meghan To Lose Their Titles

Will the palace wars ever end? At this point, it seems highly unlikely. Every day brings a new report that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have rekindled the anger of one or more family members. Meghan's eye-opening interview with The Cut reportedly has the royal family reeling, and the British press are accusing her of using her status to stay relevant. Meantime, many are holding their breath to see whether Harry's upcoming memoir really will target one particular royal – Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall — or whether it will be a general mud-slinging at everyone.

The Sussexes will be in Germany and the U.K. the week of September 5, but experts say it won't be a fence-mending trip. Quite the opposite, in fact: Royals author Christopher Andersen tells Us Weekly that Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will be "playing royal hide and seek" and deliberately trying to avoid his brother. This may be a challenge, considering that the brothers' homes are less than 500 feet apart. And their continued struggle to obtain royal security in the U.K. means that it's "unlikely" Harry and Meghan will visit Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral, according to the Daily Mail.

When Harry and Meghan left the palace, the queen took away their royal patronages, along with the prince's military titles. Now, with so much bad blood between the two families, rumors are circulating that the Sussexes may be about to lose the one honorary privilege they still maintain.