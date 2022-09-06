Mckenna Grace And Ross Burge On Their Inspiration For The Bad Seed Returns - Exclusive

When Mckenna Grace and Ross Burge first sat down to write the script, there was a reason they decided to fast forward a few years for a sequel. "It was like, 'Okay, so the first one ended how? Now she's with Aunt Angela. Where can we go from there?'" Burge explained. "'What situations can you put her in where Emma has to be Emma?'"

It turns out that Emma is in tune with her violent instincts only when she feels threatened — and who doesn't feel threatened by high school? "It was really fun to be able to explore her as [a] teenager in this new social environment and how she would navigate the clichés," Grace told us.

In addition to that, Emma is also dealing with her Aunt Angela's newfound love (her husband Robert) and their baby boy that Emma now has to share the spotlight with. "We pick back up whenever that happens, whenever the new problems are introduced into her life," Grace explained, "and see how she deals with that as a teenager all these years later."

As fans of the first film know so well, Emma likes to be number one in every aspect of life. With all of these changes happening around her, viewers can expect to be in for another killer good time.

"The Bad Seed Returns" premiered Labor Day (Monday, September 5) at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. CT) on Lifetime.