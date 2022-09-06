Meghan Markle Is Red Hot In Her Latest Fiery Ensemble

It was September of 2021 when Meghan Markle wore a fuchsia ensemble that had fans comparing her look to Michelle Obama's 2020 inauguration pantsuit. Unfortunately, the fashion choice received its fair share of criticism, but that didn't scare the Duchess of Sussex away from donning another fiery, monochromatic outfit for a recent appearance.

Meghan and Prince Harry have been on hand for the One Young World Summit in the UK this week, which is where she stepped out in a look reminiscent of her brightly-hued getup from last year, delivering a speech during which she told the audience in part, "You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change across the globe now" (via Daily Mail).

As soon as admirers saw the all-red fashion choice, outlets like the Independent immediately advised as to how to copy the look without spending as much as the self-professed non-diva (via The Guardian).