Megyn Kelly Completely Lashes Out At Meghan Markle Over Archetypes
Meghan Markle's new podcast "Archetypes" has attracted a lot of attention, and not all of it is of the flattering variety. Among the more outspoken critics of her foray into the genre included, not shockingly, the Duchess of Sussex's longtime adversary, Piers Morgan, who although he has had to defend earlier posts about Meghan, tweeted in part after the debut episode, "Markle's victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It's shameless & pathetic."
Even with the podcast topping charts worldwide, another outspoken voice has joined the conversation around "Archetypes." Megyn Kelly, fresh off her takedown of Dr. Anthony Fauci after the infectious disease doctor announced he was retiring next year, had some choice words for the duchess as well.
Taking to her own podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Fox host did not go easy on the royal mom of two, reacting in part to "Archetypes," by saying, "I'm gagging on the narcissism" (via Newsweek).
Megyn Kelly can't believe Meghan Markle doesn't see herself as a diva
It's worth noting that during the first episode of "Archetypes," which featured Serena Williams, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly said the word "I" an astonishing 200 times — and the podcast only lasted less than 50 minutes (via Variety).
But aside from pointing out the self-involved nature of Meghan Markle's podcast, a criticism lobbed at the royal by many on Twitter, the former "Today" show host had more scathing feedback for the royal.
One of the most headline-making moments to come out of the second episode of "Archetypes" was when Meghan's guest Mariah Carey called the duchess a diva — and the host was aghast by the comment. As she said on the podcast, "It stopped me in my tracks...when she called me a diva" (via People). The controversial royal would go on to tell listeners she started to sweat upon being labeled in this way.
Megyn Kelly continues to slay Meghan Markle
Joan Collins for one couldn't help but note that being called a diva is a "compliment," but on Megyn Kelly's podcast, a clip of which went viral on TikTok, the newswoman listed many times that she perceived the Duchess of Sussex to fulfill this title all too well (via Independent).
"She's always got to be wearing Princess Diana's jewelry and she's got to have just the right angle and photographer," Kelly said, while also citing how during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the Duchess of Sussex, whom she sarcastically called "a victim," was sure to position herself near an open window so she could be captured laughing with the royal kids (via Newsweek and Metro UK).
During the discussion of Meghan, the Fox alum also noted how ridiculous it was for the duchess to compare herself to Nelson Mandela in her interview with The Cut, a comment for which she was roasted by the hero's grandson.