Megyn Kelly Completely Lashes Out At Meghan Markle Over Archetypes

Meghan Markle's new podcast "Archetypes" has attracted a lot of attention, and not all of it is of the flattering variety. Among the more outspoken critics of her foray into the genre included, not shockingly, the Duchess of Sussex's longtime adversary, Piers Morgan, who although he has had to defend earlier posts about Meghan, tweeted in part after the debut episode, "Markle's victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It's shameless & pathetic."

Even with the podcast topping charts worldwide, another outspoken voice has joined the conversation around "Archetypes." Megyn Kelly, fresh off her takedown of Dr. Anthony Fauci after the infectious disease doctor announced he was retiring next year, had some choice words for the duchess as well.

Taking to her own podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Fox host did not go easy on the royal mom of two, reacting in part to "Archetypes," by saying, "I'm gagging on the narcissism" (via Newsweek).