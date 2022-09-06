What General Hospital Fans Really Think Of Sasha's Recent Public Outburst

An official "General Hospital" Twitter post teased, "Sasha is ready to put her scandals behind her and get back to work. What will Lucy have to say about that?" Fan response was a mixture of empathy for the character Sasha Gilmore, irritation that her storylines have put her through such hard times, and praise for Sofia Mattsson's dynamic acting. One critical fan stated, "Why is Sasha being tormented like this. There appears to be no happy end game in store."

Another empathetic viewer wrote, "It's time for our girl to get help. Let's see her journey through counseling and recovery. I want Kevin to look after her and Brando go through the journey supporting her...and Gladys too." Lots of praise for Mattsson was illustrated by the post, "If this lady doesn't win an Emmy at some point, there is NO justice...She is AMAZing!!..." as well as the response, "Both Lynn and Sofia rocked their scenes today!"

An insightful viewer's analysis stated, "Sasha is tripping out. No more excuses. Understand & agree with Lucy...she needs to step back. Sure the rest of the Deception crew will agree, too. Isn't this what company officials do when they're in trouble? Maybe having Ms. Wu talk with her will be more persuasive."

Although many fans are tired of Sasha being tortured, Sofia Mattsson continues to receive praise for her outstanding acting.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).