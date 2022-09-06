Meghan Markle Gets Vulnerable About Her Appearance As A Child

On the most recent episode of Meghan Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," she had Mindy Kaling as a guest. The Duchess of Sussex and "The Office" comedienne sat down for an open and honest conversation about high school and how Meghan felt she was an outcast for not meeting traditional ideas of beauty.

At the 38-minute mark of the episode entitled "The Stigma of the Singleton," Kaling opened up about how she is lifting her daughter's spirits early because she often felt bullied for being overweight as a kid. This is where Meghan got into her own appearance as a child.

"Were you not the pretty one growing up?" asked Kaling. Meghan replied, "No, oh God, no... Ugly duckling," going on to describe features like frizzy hair that aren't considered traditionally attractive. She then opened up about her struggle to fit in with her peers.

"I never had anyone to sit with at lunch. I was always a little bit of a loner and really shy and didn't know where I fit in. And so I just became, well, I was like, okay then, I'll become the president of the multi-cultural club and the president of sophomore class and the president of this... and French club," Meghan shared. "And by doing that, I had meetings at lunchtime, so I didn't have to worry about who I would sit with or what I would do because I was always so busy."

Loner no more, as Meghan is one of the most watched women in the world.