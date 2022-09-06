The Bold And The Beautiful's Scott Clifton Reveals Liam's Thoughts About Douglas' Custody Battle
For a time on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was a terror. He was obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to where he kissed a mannequin of her likeness. There was nothing he wasn't willing to do to create the fantasy family of himself, Hope, and his young son, Douglas. However, amid the chaos, Douglas went to live with Hope and her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), full time. Thomas had access to Douglas, but it wasn't the same as before. Thomas no longer provided the primary residence for his son (via Soaps In Depth). For a while, this worked. Unfortunately for Hope, now that Thomas is rehabilitated and doing well, he's ready to make major adjustments to their current arrangement.
To Hope's dismay, Thomas wants Douglas back. He wants Douglas to live with his father, so they can bond again after a significant time apart. Hope is vehemently against the idea, and it's pitting the Logans and the Forresters against each other once again. Douglas has lived with Hope and Liam for so long now, which is why Hope wants nothing to change. However, Douglas is becoming more vocal about wanting to spend more time with Thomas, which prompted Thomas to come to Hope with this suggestion (via Soaps.com).
Liam (as Hope's husband) is in the middle of it, but sometimes it's difficult to know exactly where he stands. Thankfully, Clifton is shedding some insight about Liam's thoughts on all of this.
Scott Clifton says Liam can't deny Thomas' love for Douglas
In a recent interview with Soaps.com, Scott Clifton revealed Liam Spencer's thoughts on the prospect of Douglas Forrester moving in with Thomas Forrester. Even though Liam has his past issues with Thomas, there's something he cannot deny. Clifton said, "The one thing that Liam doesn't question is that Thomas loves Douglas." Thomas loves Douglas, but his past tendency to use his son as a weapon doesn't bode well (via Soap Dirt). Clifton referenced the impact of Thomas' past actions on his life, saying that Liam "has a little bit of post-traumatic stress disorder." Considering Thomas kept the truth about Hope and Liam's baby being alive (via Soaps In Depth), it's easy to see why Liam could be triggered.
Over the years, Liam has been put through the wringer because of Thomas' obsession with Hope, including Thomas falling in love with a mannequin that looks like her. Trying to understand Thomas' side won't come easy.
It remains to be seen what the outcome of a custody battle between Hope and Thomas over Douglas would be. However, Clifton also teased a possible plot twist with Liam and Thomas, stating, "There's always room in the future for them to, not only reconcile, but grow to love each other." Thomas would have to put in more work to make that happen, and the first step in getting in Liam's good graces would probably be to drop the idea of Douglas moving in.