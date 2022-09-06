The Bold And The Beautiful's Scott Clifton Reveals Liam's Thoughts About Douglas' Custody Battle

For a time on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was a terror. He was obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to where he kissed a mannequin of her likeness. There was nothing he wasn't willing to do to create the fantasy family of himself, Hope, and his young son, Douglas. However, amid the chaos, Douglas went to live with Hope and her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), full time. Thomas had access to Douglas, but it wasn't the same as before. Thomas no longer provided the primary residence for his son (via Soaps In Depth). For a while, this worked. Unfortunately for Hope, now that Thomas is rehabilitated and doing well, he's ready to make major adjustments to their current arrangement.

To Hope's dismay, Thomas wants Douglas back. He wants Douglas to live with his father, so they can bond again after a significant time apart. Hope is vehemently against the idea, and it's pitting the Logans and the Forresters against each other once again. Douglas has lived with Hope and Liam for so long now, which is why Hope wants nothing to change. However, Douglas is becoming more vocal about wanting to spend more time with Thomas, which prompted Thomas to come to Hope with this suggestion (via Soaps.com).

Liam (as Hope's husband) is in the middle of it, but sometimes it's difficult to know exactly where he stands. Thankfully, Clifton is shedding some insight about Liam's thoughts on all of this.