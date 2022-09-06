The Young And The Restless And The Bold And The Beautiful Are Crossing Over
For decades, "The Young and the Restless" has left its mark on the soap opera genre. Since 1973, each episode has captivated audiences all over with their juicy storylines and the impeccable cast bringing them to life. Some familiar faces have been stirring up trouble in Genoa City since the beginning, while newer characters have also pulled fans in.
While "Y&R" main players have gone through many changes, it has stayed the same at its core. There is a reason why soap lovers have been fully invested in the decades-long tension between legacy families, the Newmans and the Abbotts — particularly Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott's (Peter Bergman) feud. The cast's acting prowess makes it 100% believable.
"Y&R" is the most watched soap opera and has pulled in a record-breaking amount of viewers as well, per Soap Opera News. Recently, "The Young and the Restless" made a big change for their major milestone of running on TV for 50 years, and debuted a new logo to commemorate the monumental occasion, as reported by TV Insider. Now, "Y&R" is kicking it up a notch with another surprise for their 50th anniversary.
Two of the hottest soaps are coming together
March 26, 2023 will officially mark the 50th anniversary of "The Young and the Restless," but their 50th season will debut on September 30 and ring in the fall season, according to TV personality Michael Fairman. With a new logo and 50 seasons under their belt, "Y&R" is planning on celebrating their longevity with a highly anticipated crossover with another soap giant, "The Bold and the Beautiful," according to Soap Central.
This collaboration has been a long time coming as "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" are connected. The genius creators behind these soap masterpieces — husband and wife team, William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell — laid the groundwork for the iconic, and sometimes infamous, characters that both shows birthed. This includes mastermind Sheila Carter who wasn't supposed to be a long-term role on "B&B." The crossover episode is set to air on September 26, though not much has been revealed about what it will entail crossover. All you need to do now is mark your calendar (via Michael Fairman TV).