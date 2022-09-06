The Young And The Restless And The Bold And The Beautiful Are Crossing Over

For decades, "The Young and the Restless" has left its mark on the soap opera genre. Since 1973, each episode has captivated audiences all over with their juicy storylines and the impeccable cast bringing them to life. Some familiar faces have been stirring up trouble in Genoa City since the beginning, while newer characters have also pulled fans in.

While "Y&R" main players have gone through many changes, it has stayed the same at its core. There is a reason why soap lovers have been fully invested in the decades-long tension between legacy families, the Newmans and the Abbotts — particularly Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Jack Abbott's (Peter Bergman) feud. The cast's acting prowess makes it 100% believable.

"Y&R" is the most watched soap opera and has pulled in a record-breaking amount of viewers as well, per Soap Opera News. Recently, "The Young and the Restless" made a big change for their major milestone of running on TV for 50 years, and debuted a new logo to commemorate the monumental occasion, as reported by TV Insider. Now, "Y&R" is kicking it up a notch with another surprise for their 50th anniversary.