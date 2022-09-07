Germany Takes A Firm Stance On Meghan And Harry's Private Trip

In terms of travel, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have been making up for lost time lately. In the first months after putting down roots in California, the couple stayed close to home. The birth of their second child, Lilibet, also kept them in nesting mode for a while.

Then came 2022, which saw the Sussexes jetting overseas for both the Invictus Games in the Netherlands and for Queen Elizabeth's historical Platinum Jubilee weekend in London. They took advantage of both occasions for quiet visits with the queen, though it's said that they avoided contact with the prince's estranged brother, Prince William.

Now, the couple is back in Europe on another whirlwind tour. They hit the UK first, where they participated in the One Young World Summit in Manchester. Per People, the two participated in a roundtable on gender equality and then went to the opening ceremony, where Meghan gave the keynote address.

Their next stop was Düsseldorf, Germany, where they helped celebrate the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games, the sporting event for injured military veterans.

The Sussexes' travels have been the source of controversy this year, much of it surrounding their security. Harry has been engaged in a legal battle over protection for months: His legal team argues that he and his family need high-level security because of his royal status, but the British government disagrees.

Now, it seems that the German government has taken sides on this issue as well.