Meghan Markle Rocks The Latest Fall Trend On The Red Carpet In Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the midst of a whirlwind tour of the U.K. and Germany, which will take in various charitable stops "close to their hearts" along the way while they markedly avoid seeing any other members of the royal family. As The Independent notes, this is the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to their former stomping ground since the queen's Platinum Jubilee, back in June.
The celebrity couple attended the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on September 5, followed by the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event the next day. Finally, they'll attend the WellChild Awards tomorrow, September 8, in London. Experts think Meghan and Harry's trip is problematic because, per the Daily Beast, they're essentially attending events in a similar capacity to how they would have as royals.
In fact, one former Buckingham Palace staffer even warned it might upset the queen, arguing, "They will be all over the media, and you won't be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing. It's a calculated provocation on their part. They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen."
Amidst the drama, though, Meghan is putting her best foot forward.
The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a chic neutral look
The Sussexes' tour might be the subject of major controversy, but Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is stunning in the style stakes regardless. People reports the royal strolled down the red carpet hand in hand with Prince Harry for the Invictus' Games One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, in one of fall's must-have looks. Meghan opted for chic, beige, wide-leg trousers with a cream halterneck-style tank top sweater tucked into them.
She wore her hair in a loose, low bun, and greeted onlookers with a wide smile on her face. Beige is big right now, with several A-list celebrities already spotted wearing the trend including Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow, marking it out as one to watch especially as the seasons change. Elsewhere, stars including Eva Longoria and Hailey Bieber have stepped out in loose-fitting pants with something tighter on top to contrast the look, twinning with the royal.
Harper's Bazaar described the duchess as "radiant," reporting that the sweater is by Anine Bing while the pants are Brandon Maxwell. Notably, the former "Suits" star kept her accessories to a minimum, choosing to wear a matching gold Cartier watch and LOVE bracelet, diamond studs in her ears, and a handful of rings including her wedding band and engagement ring, naturally. Meghan's makeup, meanwhile, was also pared back with a natural rather than done-up look.
Meghan also opted for wide-leg trousers at another event
Aside from delighting everybody with her impressive fashion sense, Meghan Markle also made it clear she feels great about being back in the U.K. According to Town & Country, during her keynote speech at the One Young World Summit, the Duchess of Sussex shared, "It is very nice to be back in the U.K." Meghan utilized her speech to encourage young people to enact change wherever possible, stating, "You are the future ... but you are also the present."
Elsewhere, Meghan made Prince Harry blush during the One Young World Summit when she gushed over how supportive her husband is. The Daily Mail reports Meghan sweetly raved about how "thrilled" she was to have Harry with her, for the speech — particularly since it's the first time the duchess has spoken publicly in the U.K. since the couple stepped away from the royal family in early 2020. Of course, social media couldn't get enough of it.
One user wrote, "Not Meghan making Harry blush" on Twitter, while another enthused, "They never miss an opportunity to express pride in being with each other. It's natural for them." Meghan cut a fashionable figure at the Manchester event too, in a stunning, all-red outfit which, again, included a pair of on-trend wide-leg trousers (via the Daily Mail). Clearly, she isn't letting the criticism interfere with her fashion sense.