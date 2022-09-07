Meghan Markle Rocks The Latest Fall Trend On The Red Carpet In Germany

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently in the midst of a whirlwind tour of the U.K. and Germany, which will take in various charitable stops "close to their hearts" along the way while they markedly avoid seeing any other members of the royal family. As The Independent notes, this is the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to their former stomping ground since the queen's Platinum Jubilee, back in June.

The celebrity couple attended the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on September 5, followed by the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event the next day. Finally, they'll attend the WellChild Awards tomorrow, September 8, in London. Experts think Meghan and Harry's trip is problematic because, per the Daily Beast, they're essentially attending events in a similar capacity to how they would have as royals.

In fact, one former Buckingham Palace staffer even warned it might upset the queen, arguing, "They will be all over the media, and you won't be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing. It's a calculated provocation on their part. They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen."

Amidst the drama, though, Meghan is putting her best foot forward.