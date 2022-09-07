Tom Hopper Reveals Whether The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Is On The Way - Exclusive

From starring in movies like "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" and "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" to his leading role as Luther Hargreeves in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," Tom Hopper has quickly generated an excitable fanbase. Now, the dashing Brit is back in Netflix's delightful romantic comedy "Love in the Villa."

Hopper stars along "Vampire Diaries" fan favorite Kat Graham in "Love in the Villa," a fun romance set in Verona in Italy. In the flick, Graham plays a recently dumped woman who decides to go on her dream vacation alone. However, she's forced to change her plans when she discovers her villa has been double-booked, meaning that she has to share the space with a handsome and obnoxious British man, played by Hopper, obviously. Fans of both Hopper and Graham will love the duo's dazzling chemistry as well as the movie's idyllic setting.

Netflix recently renewed "The Umbrella Academy" for a fourth and final season, meaning that Hopper will be back on our screens as Luther in the not-too-distant future. While promoting "Love in the Villa," Tom Hopper dished on his "Umbrella Academy" character and whether he's on board for a fourth season of the hit series.