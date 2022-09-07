Tom Hopper Reveals Whether The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Is On The Way - Exclusive
From starring in movies like "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" and "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" to his leading role as Luther Hargreeves in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," Tom Hopper has quickly generated an excitable fanbase. Now, the dashing Brit is back in Netflix's delightful romantic comedy "Love in the Villa."
Hopper stars along "Vampire Diaries" fan favorite Kat Graham in "Love in the Villa," a fun romance set in Verona in Italy. In the flick, Graham plays a recently dumped woman who decides to go on her dream vacation alone. However, she's forced to change her plans when she discovers her villa has been double-booked, meaning that she has to share the space with a handsome and obnoxious British man, played by Hopper, obviously. Fans of both Hopper and Graham will love the duo's dazzling chemistry as well as the movie's idyllic setting.
Netflix recently renewed "The Umbrella Academy" for a fourth and final season, meaning that Hopper will be back on our screens as Luther in the not-too-distant future. While promoting "Love in the Villa," Tom Hopper dished on his "Umbrella Academy" character and whether he's on board for a fourth season of the hit series.
Starring on The Umbrella Academy has been 'a gift'
"Umbrella Academy" fans were relieved when the series was renewed for a fourth season on Netflix. However, Season 4 will also serve as the end of the series, meaning that the Hargreeves clan will be reunited for one last adventure. Discussing his work on the third season of "The Umbrella Academy," which hit Netflix earlier this year, Tom Hopper told The List, "Season 3 was a lot of fun. It's been my favorite season so far to shoot and to view." While Hopper couldn't confirm the show's upcoming direction at the time of our interview, he said, "It's exciting to see where it might go from now. It's kind of up in the air."
The show's third season saw a lot of changes take place, with Hopper's character, Luther Hargreeves, embarking on a new relationship. Reflecting on his character's dramatic development, Hopper said, "[That] was fun for me to play as an actor, from where he's come from to where he is now. It's been a gift for me, actually. I've had a lot of fun doing it." As for what viewers can expect from the fourth and final season of "The Umbrella Academy," that remains a closely guarded secret — for now, at least.
Watch "Love in the Villa" on Netflix now.