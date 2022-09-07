Good Trouble Star Zuri Adele Has Some Thoughts About Malika's Polyamorous Storyline - Exclusive

Freeform's "Good Trouble" — a spin-off series of "The Fosters" with a few main characters coming along for the ride — expands viewers' understanding of social issues that television typically shies away from. In an exclusive interview with The List preceding the series' shocking Season 4 finale, actress Zuri Adele, who plays Malika Williams, praised how the show brings viewers into important conversations. "Somebody told me the other day, 'Your show's like millennial Sesame Street,'" she shared. "At first I was like, 'I don't know if I like that,' but it is, and I'm okay with that."

Exposing viewers to new perspectives while stirring the pot are some of the things the show does best, and its cast often learns lessons through their characters right alongside the audience. "We're learning new words and we're getting on the surface of a lot of things, because we have a lot of storylines," Adele said. "I was excited to add that in through Malika's storyline in particular."

Malika is an accomplished abolitionist rising through the ranks of the Los Angeles political sphere, and in both her career and personal life, she's unwilling to settle for less than what she's worth. As she moves through her first polyamorous experiences, she has broadened Zuri Adele's own understanding of non-traditional relationship structures; the actress is thrilled that they're on this journey together.