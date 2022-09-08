Queen Elizabeth Follows Doctors' Orders As Worries About Her Health Mount
The full timeline of Queen Elizabeth's health problems demonstrates how her strength has gradually deteriorated in recent years. With Her Majesty now well into her nineties, questions are being raised over how much longer the beloved, long-reigning monarch has left. On July 12, she appeared at an event to award the George Cross to representatives of the National Health Service (NHS), her first public investiture since 2020, as reported by Town and Country magazine.
The queen appeared to be in good spirits at the ceremony, with BBC News noting that, although she used a walking stick to move around, Her Majesty stood and talked to the recipients with ease, not needing any assistance. Per NBC News, the queen has been suffering with "episodic mobility problems," according to Buckingham Palace, which has rightfully led to a considerable scaling back of her responsibilities, particularly when it comes to attending public events.
Recent photos of the queen have fans concerned for her health all over again, after she was glimpsed with bruised hands while greeting the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Notably, Her Majesty chose to meet Truss at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, rather than traveling back down to London, as she did in the past (via People). Clearly, she's been forced to take her health more seriously, including following doctors' orders even when it means missing out.
Her Majesty has been advised to take it easy after a busy few days
After having "a full day," which included handling the transition of power from former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to incomer Liz Truss, the queen has been advised to take some time off. The Independent confirms Her Majesty has postponed a Privy Council meeting on doctors' orders, with Buckingham Palace noting it will happen at a later date. "Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," they stated. The meeting was due to be held virtually, which highlights how serious the queen's mobility issues are becoming.
Thankfully, she doesn't have to go to the hospital, with Her Majesty remaining in the cozy confines of her holiday home, in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, instead. The beloved leader, who celebrated 70 years on the throne in June, has begun regularly using a walking stick during public appearances and was previously told to rest in fall of last year, resulting in a planned trip to Northern Ireland being cancelled. She was also taken to hospital in October 2021 for "preliminary investigations," which necessitated her first overnight stay in nearly a decade.
Likewise, the queen was forced to sit out many of the key events during her Platinum Jubilee, including the thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral, per Town and Country magazine. She did manage a couple appearances on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, though, much to the delight of gathered fans.
There are detailed plans in place for the queen's death
Although it's sad to consider, Queen Elizabeth's death likely isn't too far off. British grief over the queen's death will be historic, understandably so, with the country plunged into a state of despair after losing the woman who's been ruling over it for seven decades. There's a strict protocol in place for when the time comes, with numerous code name operations for British officials to carry out following the queen's death, including who will be told first and how the world at large will find out.
As Maire Claire reported at the time, the queen moved out of Buckingham Palace permanently earlier this year, which signaled to many royal watchers that she's moving further into a low key, even behind-the-scenes role in the monarchy. As Joe Little, royal expert and managing editor of Majesty magazine, elaborated during a chat with Page Six, "People are a bit more focused on the transition since last autumn with the queen's ... fluctuating health."
Meanwhile, her son, Prince Charles, is actively preparing for his inevitable ascension, with Little revealing, "The transition has been planned behind the scenes for quite a few years." He added, "Unlike [the queen's father] King George VI, who died quicker than expected and with not a lot of preparation, this is well mapped out and orchestrated." With her health continuing to decline, it stands to reason the pieces are being put into place for when the queen eventually passes.