Queen Elizabeth Follows Doctors' Orders As Worries About Her Health Mount

The full timeline of Queen Elizabeth's health problems demonstrates how her strength has gradually deteriorated in recent years. With Her Majesty now well into her nineties, questions are being raised over how much longer the beloved, long-reigning monarch has left. On July 12, she appeared at an event to award the George Cross to representatives of the National Health Service (NHS), her first public investiture since 2020, as reported by Town and Country magazine.

The queen appeared to be in good spirits at the ceremony, with BBC News noting that, although she used a walking stick to move around, Her Majesty stood and talked to the recipients with ease, not needing any assistance. Per NBC News, the queen has been suffering with "episodic mobility problems," according to Buckingham Palace, which has rightfully led to a considerable scaling back of her responsibilities, particularly when it comes to attending public events.

Recent photos of the queen have fans concerned for her health all over again, after she was glimpsed with bruised hands while greeting the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss. Notably, Her Majesty chose to meet Truss at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, rather than traveling back down to London, as she did in the past (via People). Clearly, she's been forced to take her health more seriously, including following doctors' orders even when it means missing out.