BBC News Anchors' Outfits Have Twitter Speculating Amid The Queen's Health Concerns

Things are looking very dire for the Queen's health at this time. Buckingham Palace issued a statement that indicated the monarch was being supervised by physicians, as her condition is concerning. Even the newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss shared her worries for the beloved head of the royal family on Twitter.

More signs are pointing to the 96 year old being in grave condition, as all senior royals are currently headed to Balmoral, Scotland to be by her side, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew — and yes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (via Town & Country).

In addition to the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropping everything to support the Queen, there are more troubling indications that we may soon be saying goodbye to the long-reigning monarch, including the subtle way BBC News anchors are dressed on air.