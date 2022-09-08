BBC News Anchors' Outfits Have Twitter Speculating Amid The Queen's Health Concerns
Things are looking very dire for the Queen's health at this time. Buckingham Palace issued a statement that indicated the monarch was being supervised by physicians, as her condition is concerning. Even the newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss shared her worries for the beloved head of the royal family on Twitter.
More signs are pointing to the 96 year old being in grave condition, as all senior royals are currently headed to Balmoral, Scotland to be by her side, including Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Andrew — and yes, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (via Town & Country).
In addition to the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropping everything to support the Queen, there are more troubling indications that we may soon be saying goodbye to the long-reigning monarch, including the subtle way BBC News anchors are dressed on air.
It seems news stations are preparing to announce the Queen's death
A sign outside of Buckingham Palace reads "No Guard Changing Ceremony Today" (Getty Photo) - BBC is in rolling coverage and anchor is wearing a black tie. pic.twitter.com/IXzlawvzoV— David Clinch (@DavidClinchNews) September 8, 2022
The changing of the guard ceremony that takes place typically every other day at Buckingham Palace has been canceled for Thursday, September 8, 2022, marking another deeply-concerning sign that Queen Elizabeth may not recover from this latest health scare (via New York Post).
Another piece of evidence that people fear the worst is about to happen is that the anchor on BBC News is wearing a black tie, seemingly poised to report on the Queen's death (via Twitter). Some royal fans are even speculating that she has already passed, and that the Palace is waiting to share this heartbreaking news in an announcement at 6 p.m. in Britain.
If the Queen dies away from Buckingham Palace, and in this case in Scotland, the next steps would constitute what's known as Operation Unicorn, according to The National. Among immediate actions would be the closing of businesses and the Scottish Parliament. It's also believed that the country would become overwhelmed by tourists and well-wishers.