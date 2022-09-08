Camilla Parker Bowles Canceled A Major Appearance Amid The Queen's Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is officially the longest-ruling monarch in British history. In June, she celebrated a whopping 70 years on the throne, but Her Majesty was forced to sit out much of her own celebration due to ongoing mobility issues, per People. Considering the queen turned 96 this year, it's not terribly surprising her health is deteriorating, but for the most part she seems to be pushing through while understandably scaling back her responsibilities.

After a relatively quiet few months, recent photos of the queen had fans concerned for her health all over again. As People reported, the beloved ruler greeted incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, notably opting not to travel back to London and swear her in there, as is the norm. Social media was considerably more interested in her hands, however, which appeared blue and purple, as one Twitter user pointed out.

In response, another commenter noted, "My mum and dad's hands went like that, I think it's to do with the skin becoming thinner with age and therefore more susceptible to bruises." The Independent subsequently confirmed that Her Majesty was under doctors' orders to take a day off, due to increasing concerns over her wellbeing. The situation appears to have worsened, with Camilla Parker Bowles pulling out of a planned appearance to be by her side.