Why Steve Bannon Is Calling His Latest Indictment 'An Irony'

Steve Bannon, once the right-hand man to former president Donald Trump, took another step forward in his journey through the American legal system. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at around 9:10 a.m., Bannon turned himself into the Manhattan district attorney's office, The New York Times reports.

This isn't the first time Bannon has been indicted, let alone indicted for the charges many are alleging he's facing today. Just two months ago, Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena request, per The Washington Post. Bannon had been asked to provide records and testimony for the January 6 Committee and refused to do so. The Washington Post reports Bannon was found guilty of contempt in July and has a sentencing hearing for that charge on October 21, 2022. He faces a minimum of thirty days in jail, with one year being the maximum.

Two years ago, Bannon was indicted by federal prosecutors for using donations that were supposed to go towards building a border wall to "pay for personal expenses," per The New York Times. At the time, prosecutors said Bannon used $1 million of the $25 million the border wall fundraising drew in. While Bannon pleaded not guilty at the time of the federal charges and continues to call these new state-level charges "nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system," the two men he had originally been indicted with did plead guilty to all charges, per The Washington Post.