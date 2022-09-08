Tia Mowry Wants To Send You On A Bucket List Vacation - Exclusive Interview

You're talking about creating a Pinterest board. I would like to know what is on your dream vacation Pinterest board?

Right now, it would be Tokyo, Japan. I say that because I haven't been there and I'm really saving myself from going there, because I want my first experience into Tokyo to be with my son. My son, Cree, he's 11. I told him that once he's a teenager, I would love to travel with him and to go there.

He loves all things anime. He loves the culture, he loves the food, from ramen to sushi. I said, "What better way for him to learn and be educated about a place or a culture that he's so passionate about than actually going there?" That would definitely be on my Pinterest board. What are the top five places to eat at, or what are the top five places to visit in Tokyo? Best sushi, best ramen, best gardens — the list goes on and on.

I want to pivot a little bit to your TV/movie career. What was it like getting back into the sitcom world with Netflix's "Family Reunion"?

I feel so blessed and grateful to be able to still be working in this industry and acting. It's something that I'm really passionate about, and to be able to do a show such as that was extremely fulfilling and rewarding. This is a show that is multi-generational, meaning children can watch it with their parents, and children can watch it with their grandparents. It's also a great platform to educate children.

We were able to tap into conversations and topics that people wouldn't necessarily talk about, like police brutality when it comes to young black boys. Being a parent myself, we were also able to talk about the natural cycle of life, meaning, when you have somebody pass away, how do you bring up those topics to your children when it is a part of our life and a part of our world? For them to be able to make it entertaining, a safe place for families to watch, and educational, that's why this show resonated with so many audiences.

Are there any updates? Do we know if there's going to be a Part 5 by any chance?

No. It was pretty bittersweet when we found out that we got picked up, because they told us, "The good news is that you guys got picked up, but the other news is, this is your last season." Especially when it comes to streaming, to have four parts or to basically do four years of this television show, I am very proud of and I'm very grateful and I'm definitely walking away from this show feeling very fulfilled. I loved playing Coco. She is the closest character to who I am as a person in real life. She's a fun mom. She's all about embracing and accepting all things and I really loved playing her.