William And Catherine Have New Titles Amid The Queen's Death

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II not only means that her son, Charles, receives a new title as King Charles III but also that there are new titles for other members of the royal family. In addition to Charles' wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, becoming queen consort, Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal titles just changed, too, in the wake of the monarch's death, per the Mirror.

As Charles has now assumed the role of king, William is now the next in line to the throne. This gives him the official title of the Duke of Cornwall and the Earl of Chester, as well as the Duke of Rothesay to use when he visits Scotland. Although they are most commonly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate's Twitter account has already been updated to reflect their new titles as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Plus, as noted by royal commentator Emily Andrews, William and Kate are keeping their current Cambridge titles in conjunction with their new Cornwall titles.

Meanwhile, William and Kate will also likely receive the titles once held by William's parents: the Prince and Princess of Wales. "The new king will have to invest him as Prince of Wales, so likely there'll be an investiture at Caernarfon Castle, as there was for Prince Charles in 1969," royal author Carolyn Harris tells Page Six.