Royal Watchers Took Comfort In A Weather Anomaly Following The Queen's Death

It was announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022, that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. According to BBC News, the queen was surrounded by close family and died "peacefully." The end of the second Elizabethan era marks the beginning of the reign of the United Kingdom's new monarch, King Charles III.

As mourners gathered around Buckingham Palace, which is symbolizing Queen Elizabeth's death, a rare event — a double rainbow — was seen nearby. Live footage of Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle shown by the BBC shortly after the announcement of the queen's death showed the rainbow ending somewhere behind the royal residence.

Rainbows are often associated with death. Norse mythology states that rainbows are actually bridges between the world of the living and the world of the dead (via Angelical Balance). According to Cake, some believe that seeing a rainbow after someone dies is confirmation that their loved one has reached their "next destination." One Twitter user echoed this sentiment, tweeting that they believed the rainbows were a sign that God knew "we're hurting" in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death

Meanwhile, users across social media shared similar sightings of the double rainbow. Andy Lines, a reporter with The Daily Mirror, tweeted a video that showed the full expanse of the double rainbow. Andy Ngô also took to Twitter, sharing a picture of the double rainbow over the crowds gathering outside of Buckingham Palace.